LAHORE – A horrifying road accident in Lahore’s upscale DHA Phase 3 triggered a storm of public anger as CCTV footage shows a woman narrowly escaping a collision that reportedly left one biker dead and another fighting for his life.

The incident, believed to have occurred behind Packages Mall, and sparked outrage. The CCTV recording captures a woman walking along the roadside when a sudden collision sends helmets and other debris flying across the scene. The lucky woman jumps away quickly, narrowly avoiding impact.

The footage fuelled serious questions about reckless driving, road safety and the alleged involvement of underage drivers.

According to unverified claims, two teenagers, reportedly aged between 13 and 14, were inside Toyota sedan with a friend when it gets out of control, hitting two motorcyclists with a thump. The vehicle was reportedly moving at nearly 150 kilometres per hour at the time of the collision.

One of the motorcyclists was reportedly a worker employed in DHA who allegedly died at the scene, while the second victim sustained critical injuries, including severe spinal damage. The injured man was reportedly admitted to intensive care, with claims that his condition could leave him permanently paralysed. A woman walking nearby is also said to have narrowly escaped being hit.

However, the victims’ identities, the reported death and the extent of the second motorcyclist’s injuries have not been independently confirmed by authorities.

Some social media users claimed that the father of the teenage boys offered Rs25 Lac to the deceased worker’s family to settle the matter and avoid legal proceedings. The allegations sparked debate over whether influential families receive preferential treatment when serious road accidents involve their children.

These claims have not been confirmed by the Lahore police, but the intensity of the accident and negligence reignited public concerns about underage driving, dangerous speeding.