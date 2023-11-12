Six of family including an infant killed in Lahore’s DHA traffic accident

LAHORE – At least six people, including two children, were killed in a traffic car accident in Punjab's capital Lahore.

The accident, which injured some other persons, took place in the Defence Phase 7 area.

Local cops told media that family of a man identified as Rafaqat Ali was returning from a social gathering when two cars collided near Defence Phase 7.

All members of the family, including the children, suffered serious injuries and were moved to Lahore General Hospital, but they passed away during treatment.

Those who died in the horrific traffic incident were Rukhsana, 3-year-old Anabia, 4-month-old Huzaifa, Muhammad Hasnain, Sajjad, and Ayesha.

Meanwhile, the driver, who was accused of over-speeding and rash driving, has been held and a case was registered.

Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other officials shared condolences over the deaths and sought a report on the accident.

Heavy fog descends upon central and northern regions including Lahore in winter and is a leading cause of road accidents as the country has an appalling record of fatal traffic accidents in wake of poor infrastructure, low-maintained cars, and reckless driving.