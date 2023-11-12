Who is Usman Dar?

Usman Dar is a Pakistani politician from Sialkot, who has recently quit Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party.

Personal details of Usman Dar

Usman Dar was born on 28th August 1974, in Sialkot, Pakistan. He belongs to a Punjabi speaking Kashmiri family. He was known for his close association with ex-Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, before leaving the party.

Usman Dar’s education

Usman Dar has attained Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of the Punjab. In his nomination papers for 2013 general election, Usman Dar claimed to have received the degree of Master of Business Administration from the Schiller International University, London in 1997.

Usman Dar’s fake degree case

Usman Dar has confronted a severe hammering for foreign MBA degree issue.

Schiller International University was later found to be a fake degree mill and Usman Dar's MBA degree was found to be dubious after the Department for Education of the United Kingdom said that it did not recognise the university. In 2018 general elections, he did not declare his MBA degree in his nomination papers and only mentioned his graduation degree from the University of the Punjab.

Usman Dar’s Age

Currently, Usman Dar is 49 years old.

Usman Dar wife and kids

Usman Dar was married to Ms Saima and has two sons.

Usman Dar’s affiliation with PTI

Usman Dar has remained actively involved in Pakistani politics for over a decade. He stood as the frontline political soldier for PTI during various social and political movements in the country.

Usman Dar as SAPM

Usman Dar held various positions in the PTI government, including as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs from 29th April 2021 to 10th April 2022. Earlier, Usman Dar served as Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme from 10th October 2018 to 12th February 2021 during PTI’s tenure.

Usman Dar’s political activism

Usman Dar was also considered as one of the boldest, vocal and aggressive leader of PTI. He was considered to be one of the rising politicians of Sialkot region who made his presence felt where seasoned PML-N leader Khawaja Asif ruled for decades.

Usman Dar’s political history

Usman Dar first contested for the seat of the provincial assembly of Punjab as an independent candidate from PP-122 (Sialkot-II) in the 2008 election but was unsuccessful. He received only 54 votes and lost the seat to Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq. In 2013 election, he contested for the seat of the National Assembly as a candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from NA-110 (Sialkot-I). He received 71,573 votes and lost the seat to Khawaja Asif of PML-N. In 2018 general elections, he represented PTI from NA-73 (Sialkot-II) but remained unsuccessful. He received 115,464 votes and lost the seat to Khawaja Asif.

Usman Dar as businessman

Usman Dar also emerged as a very successful businessman and has been associated with various companies in Pakistan. His family owns the VIP Group (PVT) Ltd, a leather giant and one of Pakistan's largest exporters of leather garments and sportswear.

‘Imran Khan mastermind of May 9 riots’

In October 2023, Usman Dar appeared in a pre-recorded interview, and announced to quit PTI. He alleged Imran Khan was the ‘mastermind of the May 9 riots’. He further blamed Imran Khan for hatching conspiracies against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. According to Dar, Khan first arranged a long march-cum-sit-in to stop General Asim Munir’s appointment as COAS and later, the 9th May 2023 pre-planned riots to get the Army chief removed.

Usman Dar’s accusations against Imran Khan

Usman Dar also levelled other serious and grave accusations on Imran Khan in this TV interview. He alleged that the narrative against the state in the minds of PTI supporters was built on the directions of Imran Khan. "That’s why, PTI workers from across the country were called to Zaman Park." Dar told that all these workers and supporters were ‘mentally prepared’ for the agitation and riots. He further alleged that the May 9 riots were planned in a meeting chaired by Imran Khan, who had ordered workers to attack military installations in case of his arrest.

According to Usman Dar, PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati and Farrukh Habib were anti-army and hardliners. He also claimed that Imran Khan used his workers as ‘human shields’ to avoid his arrest for longer period.

PTI’s perspective on Usman Dar’s interview

PTI claims that Usman Dar was taken to anchorperson Kamran Shahid’s residence in Lahore on night before for the interview, which was then televised on next day night. However, these claims could not be independently verified.

Usman Dar mother’s challenge to Khawaja Asif

After Usman Dar’s blunt TV interview, his mother released a video statement in which she challenged to top PML-N leader Khawaja Asif by inviting him to face her in politics. In 2018 elections, Usman Dar was defeated by Khawaja Asif in the 2018 election from NA-73 Sialkot constituency after a closely-fought contest. His mother’s challenge got viral on social media.