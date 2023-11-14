  

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Aamir Tariq
05:53 PM | 14 Nov, 2023
Who is Aliza Sehar?

Aliza Sehar is a famous Pakistani village vlogger and TikToker who has attracted millions of followers. In Pakistan and across worldwide, she earns a repute and recognition as an influential village vlogger.

Family Background of Aliza Sehar

Aliza Sehar was born in 2000 at Hasilpur, Pakistan district Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan. She is a simple and an indigenous character who captures attention of the audience with her unique and impressive content.

Aliza Sehar’s Age 

Despite becoming a known TikTok star, she does not reveal her exact date of birth to followers.

Aliza Sehar Parents details

According to independent resources, Aliza Sehar father name is Ch. Saeed and mother’s name is Rukhsna Kausar.

Aliza Sehar’s siblings

Aliza Sehar’s siblings name is Aun Saeed.

Aliza Sehar’s Education 

Aliza Sehar says she has done Graduation.

Aliza Sehar’s popularity as Village Vlogger

Aliza Sehar has become a sensational individual in the social media world. She prepares content in such skill to present new face of village life, its beauty, and charm for her audience. She has lifted the stature of Pakistan's rural life both nationally and internationally. She gathers audience’s attention by narrating details in story telling style.

Aliza Sehar’s Videos 

Being a village vlogger, Aliza’s videos highlight everyday tasks on her family's farm including baking bread in an outdoor clay oven, cooking meals over an open fire, and tending to the livestock. These simple videos attract many online viewers across the globe.

Aliza’s Sehar’s private video leak scandal

Aliza Sehar has also created some controversies through her videos. Recently, she faced hammering from the fans when a private video call was leaked on social media. The leaked video immediately went viral and Aliza’s name became trending across social media platforms. Later, Aliza Sehar shared her ordeal in another video after this viral clip. She also approached FIA cybercrime wing to take action against the culprit who leaked her video.

In the start, Aliza Sehar tried to refrain from making a public statement but she addressed the situation through a video posted on her popular TikTok account. Aliza revealed that the individual was responsible for leaking the video who lives in Okara but is currently residing in Qatar. Later, the person was contacted who admitted to editing the video but denied sharing it online.

Aliza Sehar’s viral kidnapping video  

During the month of October 2023, Aliza Sehar’s video of 'being kidnapped' by armed men surfaced before going viral on the social media. This video shared by 'X' users starts with a man with face-covering kicking her from behind and pushing her into a room. In the video clip, the kidnapper can be seen hitting her head while carrying a gun in his hand while the other was trying to tie her hands behind her back. The social media users started discussing their views on this viral video where some social media users rejected its authenticity and called it a publicity stunt. They think that she only wants to increase her fan-followings with these fake videos.

Aliza Sehar's attempted suicide

Apart from Aliza Sehar’s success story, her allegedly attempting suicide has been very an unfortunate event which created restlessness among her followers. After facing online bullying, she reacted so abruptly that she wanted to end her life. She remained in critical condition but gradually recovered from this traumatic feeling.

Aliza Sehar's wedding

If her new pictures and videos are to be believed, Aliza Sehar got married recently. However, she has not yet confirmed the details regarding her marriage. This news has got viral and her fans and followers felt thrilled. She has become spotlighted figure now not for her engaging and entertaining content but by embracing the marital journey. Despite her silence, her brother has confirmed the reports.

Displaying of assault weapons on wedding night 

Aliza Sehar’s video got viral after reportedly displayed assault weapons with her husband which prompted the law enforcers to take action on her wedding night. Unverified reports claimed that police took action and arrested Aliza Sehar but she was later released.

Aliza Sehar Instagram ID:

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com › aliza.sehar.official

410K followers

Aliza Sehar Tiktok

https://www.tiktok.com/@aliza.sehar.official_01

Aliza Sehar YouTube Channel 

youtube.com/c/AlizaSeharVlogs 

Aamir Tariq
Aamir Tariq

The writer is a staff member.

