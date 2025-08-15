Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, cuts diesel by Rs12.84 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Finance announced the new prices of petroleum products on Friday for the next fortnight.

According to a notification issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol has been kept unchanged, while the price of diesel has been reduced by Rs 12.84 per litre.

The revised prices — based on recommendations from OGRA and relevant ministries — will be effective from August 16.

High-speed diesel will drop from Rs285.83 to Rs272.99 per litre, and superior kerosene oil will be reduced from Rs185.46 to Rs178.27 per litre. Petrol will remain at Rs264.61 per litre.

Petrol is widely used in private transport, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers, with higher prices hitting middle and lower-middle-income households the hardest. The transport sector, however, relies heavily on high-speed diesel.