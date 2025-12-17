Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Live Updates – 17 December 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs450,862 per tola, while 10 grams were priced at Rs386,541 during the trading session on 17 December 2025. Rates were uniform across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad.

Silver prices also remained unchanged, with per tola silver trading at Rs6,532, while 10 grams were available at Rs5,600.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

City Gold Price Karachi 450,862 Lahore 450,862 Islamabad 450,862 Peshawar 450,862 Quetta 450,862 Sialkot 450,862 Hyderabad 450,862 Faisalabad 450,862

In the international market, gold opened at $4,285 per ounce, reflecting a decline of $40 recorded in the previous session. Analysts attribute the movement in global prices to shifts in the US dollar and ongoing geopolitical and economic developments.

Gold continues to hold significant importance in Pakistan, both as a preferred investment option and a cultural symbol. Considered a safe-haven asset, it is widely used as a hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and economic uncertainty. Demand for gold traditionally rises during wedding seasons and festive occasions, further reinforcing its role in the local market.