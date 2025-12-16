Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 16 December 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded upward trend in international market as investors awaited key guidance from the US Federal Reserve.

As per Sarafa Association, rate of gold surged by Rs2,600, bringing the per-tola rate to Rs454,862. The price of 10 grams also increased, gaining Rs2,229 to reach Rs389,970.

Category Increase New Price Gold per tola 2,600 454,862 Gold per 10 grams 2,043 389,970

In the global market, gold gained $26 with the international rate quoted at $4,325 per ounce, including a $20 premium. Silver also saw upward movement in the domestic market, surging by Rs68 to reach Rs6,532 per tola.

Spot gold was trading 0.2% higher at $4,215.61 per ounce at 0309 GMT, while US gold futures for February del–ivery rose by the same margin to $4,244.70 per ounce. Spot silver gained 0.6% to reach $61.06, after touching an all-time high of $61.46 earlier in the session.