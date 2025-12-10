Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 10 December 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs441,862 in the local market while 10-gram gold slid by Rs1,629 and was recorded at Rs378,825 by the end of the trading session.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price Karachi 441,862 Lahore 441,862 Islamabad 441,862 Peshawar 441,862 Quetta 441,862 Sialkot 441,862 Hyderabad 441,862 Faisalabad 441,862

The drop comes just a day after a notable increase. On Monday, domestic gold prices had surged by Rs1,600 per tola, reaching Rs443,762.

The downturn was not limited to Pakistan. Internationally, gold prices moved lower as well, with the global rate declining by $19 to settle at $4,195 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged across Pakistan, steady at Rs6,102 per tola.