Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 8 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed sharp turn, slipping after short-lived rally as international markets moved lower.

In the local bullion market, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs1,200 to Rs466,762, dampening earlier optimism among traders and investors. The decline was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which dropped by Rs1,028 to Rs400,173, according to figures released by Sarafa Association.

Gold Category Price Gold per Tola 466,762 Gold (10 Grams) 400,173 Intraday High (per Tola) 467,962

Earlier in the day, gold had surprised the market by jumping Rs3,200 per tola, briefly pushing prices up to Rs467,962 before momentum faded and prices reversed.

Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 431,108.33 411,512.50 352,725 Per 1 Gram 36,960.92 35,280.88 30,240.75 Per 10 Gram 369,609.17 352,808.75 302,407.50 Per Ounce 1,047,593.25 999,975.38 857,121.75

The downturn followed weakness in the global market, where gold prices fell by $12 to $4,444 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Meanwhile, silver prices defied the trend, remaining unchanged at Rs8,361 per tola, offering some stability amid the volatility in the precious metals market.