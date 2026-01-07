Gold drops by Rs1,200 Per Tola in Pakistan; Silver holds steady

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan moved down mid week, after a decline in international markets.

On Wednesday, the price of single tola of gold dropped by Rs1,200 to Rs466,762, while 10-gram gold fell by Rs1,028 to Rs400,173.

Earlier in the day, gold had briefly climbed to Rs467,962 per tola, marking a Rs3,200 gain, before reversing course.

Gold Rates

Gold Type Price Later Cut 1 Tola Gold 466,762 -1,200 10-Gram Gold 400,173 -1,028

On the global front, gold lost $12, trading at $4,444 per ounce, with an additional $20 premium. Silver prices in the local market remained steady at Rs8,361 per tola.

Market analysts say the movement reflects ongoing sensitivity to international trends, with investors closely monitoring global demand and currency fluctuations.