Per Tola Gold nears Rs468,000 in Pakistan as International Rates Push Upward

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend on Tuesday, mirroring gains in the international market. The price of gold per tola rose by Rs3,200 to reach Rs467,962.

As per Saraffa Association, the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs401,201, up Rs2,743. On Monday, gold had jumped Rs9,200 per tola, closing at Rs464,762. Globally, gold prices increased by $32 to $4,456 per ounce, with an added premium of $20.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Type Price Increase Per Tola 467,962 3,200 10-Gram Gold 401,201 2,743

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver also saw a rise, gaining Rs338 to reach Rs8,361 per tola. Market analysts say the surge is being driven by international trends and local demand.