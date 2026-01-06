Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 6 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up by Rs9,200 per tola, and per Tola bullion staying at Rs464,762. The sell-off was equally brutal in the 10-gram category, where gold surged by Rs7,888 to close at Rs398,458, according to the latest figures released by the Sarafa Association.

Gold Prices

Metal Latest Price Gold tola 464,762 Gold 10gm 398,458 Silver tola 8,023

Silver also registered upward trend, increasing by Rs267 per tola to settle at Rs8,023.

18 Karat Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K 21K 18K Per Tola 427,166.67 407,750 349,500 Per 1 Gram 36,623.58 34,958.88 29,964.75 Per 10 Gram 366,235.83 349,588.75 299,647.50 Per Ounce 1,038,015 990,832.50 849,285

In the international market, gold prices increased by $92, trading at $4,424 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium. Global weakness in bullion further weighed on domestic prices, amplifying losses for local buyers and investors.