Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 6 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up by Rs9,200 per tola, and per Tola bullion staying at Rs464,762. The sell-off was equally brutal in the 10-gram category, where gold surged by Rs7,888 to close at Rs398,458, according to the latest figures released by the Sarafa Association.
Gold Prices
|Metal
|Latest Price
|Gold tola
|464,762
|Gold 10gm
|398,458
|Silver tola
|8,023
Silver also registered upward trend, increasing by Rs267 per tola to settle at Rs8,023.
18 Karat Gold Price in Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|22K
|21K
|18K
|Per Tola
|427,166.67
|407,750
|349,500
|Per 1 Gram
|36,623.58
|34,958.88
|29,964.75
|Per 10 Gram
|366,235.83
|349,588.75
|299,647.50
|Per Ounce
|1,038,015
|990,832.50
|849,285
In the international market, gold prices increased by $92, trading at $4,424 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium. Global weakness in bullion further weighed on domestic prices, amplifying losses for local buyers and investors.