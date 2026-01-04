Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 4 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan plunged by Rs4,700 in a single day, settling at Rs455,562 in the local market.
|Metal
|Unit
|Latest Price
|Change
|Gold
|Per Tola
|455,562
|▼ 4,700
|Gold
|10 Grams
|390,570
|▼ 4,030
|Silver
|Per Tola
|7,756
|▼ 106
The decline was equally evident in 10-gram gold rates, which dropped by Rs4,030 to close at Rs390,570, according to figures released by Sarafa Association.
18 Karat Gold Price in Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|22K
|21K
|18K
|Per Tola
|427,166.67
|407,750
|349,500
|Per 1 Gram
|36,623.58
|34,958.88
|29,964.75
|Per 10 Gram
|366,235.83
|349,588.75
|299,647.50
|Per Ounce
|1,038,015
|990,832.50
|849,285
This sudden drop comes just a day after gold had staged a strong rally on Friday, when prices jumped by Rs5,700 per tola to reach Rs460,262, highlighting intense volatility in the precious metals market.
Globally, gold prices also faced pressure, falling by $47 to trade at $4,332 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.
Silver was not spared either, as its price declined by Rs106, bringing the rate down to Rs7,756 per tola in the domestic market.