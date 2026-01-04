Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 4 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan plunged by Rs4,700 in a single day, settling at Rs455,562 in the local market.

Metal Unit Latest Price Change Gold Per Tola 455,562 ▼ 4,700 Gold 10 Grams 390,570 ▼ 4,030 Silver Per Tola 7,756 ▼ 106

The decline was equally evident in 10-gram gold rates, which dropped by Rs4,030 to close at Rs390,570, according to figures released by Sarafa Association.

18 Karat Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K 21K 18K Per Tola 427,166.67 407,750 349,500 Per 1 Gram 36,623.58 34,958.88 29,964.75 Per 10 Gram 366,235.83 349,588.75 299,647.50 Per Ounce 1,038,015 990,832.50 849,285

This sudden drop comes just a day after gold had staged a strong rally on Friday, when prices jumped by Rs5,700 per tola to reach Rs460,262, highlighting intense volatility in the precious metals market.

Globally, gold prices also faced pressure, falling by $47 to trade at $4,332 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.

Silver was not spared either, as its price declined by Rs106, bringing the rate down to Rs7,756 per tola in the domestic market.