Gold rates plunge further in Pakistan, Per Tola Now at Rs455,562

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down amid a global dip over the weekend. The price of one tola of gold dropped by Rs4,700, hitting Rs455,562, while 10-gram gold slid to Rs390,570, down Rs4,030.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Gold Type
|Old Price
|Cut
|New Price
|1 Tola Gold
|460,262
|-4,700
|455,562
|10-Gram Gold
|394,600
|-4,030
|390,570
The sudden fall comes just a day after gold surged by Rs5,700 per tola on Friday, leaving traders scrambling. Internationally, gold lost $47, dropping to $4,332 per ounce, sending ripples through the market. Silver wasn’t spared either, dipping Rs106 to Rs7,756 per tola.
Market experts warn that this volatility could continue, urging buyers and investors to stay alert as precious metal prices swing unpredictably.
