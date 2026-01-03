Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Price – 3 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices increased as both local and international markets registered recovery after four-day losing streak. Per Tola gold prices surged by Rs5,700 per tola and Rs4,887 per 10 grams, pushing rates to Rs 460,262 per tola and Rs 394,600 per 10 grams, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price Change Gold Per Tola 460,262 5,700 Gold Per 10 Grams 94,600 4,887 Silver Per Tola 7,862 227 Silver Per 10 Grams 6,740 195

The global bullion market also witnessed a notable upward trend, with gold prices surging by USD 57 to settle at USD 4,379 per ounce. Silver suffered even heavier losses, shedding $2.12 to close at $72.43 per ounce.

Amid global surge, domestic silver prices also increased, moving up by Rs227 per tola and Rs 195 per 10 grams to stand at Rs 7,862 per tola and Rs 6,740 per 10 grams, the association reported.

Market sources cautioned that open market rates for gold and silver may differ from the official prices set by the jewellers association, adding to uncertainty as the new year begins.