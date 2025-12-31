Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 31 December 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Dec 31, 2025
Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Hitting 3 Lac Rupees Per Tola

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan saw price correction at the end of year, as bullion markets tumbled.

On Wednesday, the price of bullion per tola nosedived by massive Rs10,700, closing at Rs459,462. The dip was equally steep for 10-gram gold, which shed Rs9,174 to settle at Rs393,914.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Category Price Change
Gold per tola (Tuesday) Rs459,462 ↓ Rs10,700
Gold per tola (Monday) Rs470,162 ↓ Rs5,500
Gold (10 grams) Rs393,914 ↓ Rs9,174
International gold price $4,371 per ounce ↓ $107

This sharp downturn comes days after bullion slipped by Rs5,500, when it closed at Rs470,162, showing continuing downward spiral in prices.

On global front, bullion prices suffered a significant blow, plunging by $107 to reach $4,371 per ounce, including a $20 premium, sending shockwaves across international markets.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices were not spared either, as the metal dropped by Rs145 per tola in the local market, bringing its price down to Rs7,930.

