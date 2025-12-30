Big drop in Gold Prices in Pakistan amid global dip; Check New Rates

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan tumbled sharply, in light of decline in the international market.

As of Tuesday, the price of bullion dropped by Rs10,700, settling at Rs459,462, while 10-gram gold fell by Rs9,174 to Rs393,914. Globally, gold prices dropped by $107, bringing the international rate to $4,371 per ounce, with a $20 premium.

Gold Rates of Pakistan

Gold Type Old Price Price Cut New Price Gold per tola 470,162 10,700 459,462 Gold per 10g 403,088* 9,174 393,914 International $4,478 $107 $4,371

Silver Rates

Silver prices were not spared either, dipping Rs145 to Rs7,930 per tola.

Market analysts warn that the ongoing fluctuations in international gold prices are directly impacting the local market, making it a tense period for investors and jewelers alike.