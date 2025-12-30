Latest

Gold & Silver

Big drop in Gold Prices in Pakistan amid global dip; Check New Rates

By News Desk
3:42 pm | Dec 30, 2025
gold prices in pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan tumbled sharply, in light of decline in the international market.

As of Tuesday, the price of bullion dropped by Rs10,700, settling at Rs459,462, while 10-gram gold fell by Rs9,174 to Rs393,914.  Globally, gold prices dropped by $107, bringing the international rate to $4,371 per ounce, with a $20 premium.

Gold Rates of Pakistan

Gold Type Old Price Price Cut New Price
Gold per tola 470,162 10,700 459,462
Gold per 10g 403,088* 9,174 393,914
International $4,478 $107 $4,371

Silver Rates

Silver prices were not spared either, dipping Rs145 to Rs7,930 per tola.

Market analysts warn that the ongoing fluctuations in international gold prices are directly impacting the local market, making it a tense period for investors and jewelers alike.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now