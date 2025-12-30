Gold Rates in Pakistan – Latest Gold Price – 30 December 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down on the first day of the week after recording strong gains in recent sessions.

Price of one tola of gold dipped by Rs5,500 to Rs470,162, while the price of 10 grams dropped by Rs4,715 to Rs403,088.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Unit Old Price Change New Price 1 Tola 475,662 −5,500 470,162 10 Grams 407,803 −4,715 403,088

Gold Price Today

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 435,416 415,625 356,250 Per 1 Gram 37,330 35,633 30,543 Per 10 Gram 373,303 356,335 305,430 Per Ounce 1,058,062 1,009,968 865,687

The recent price spike follows a strong upward trend throughout the week. Gold was priced at Rs453,562 on December 17 before climbing steadily to Rs455,762 on December 18, Rs454,862 on December 19, Rs456,162 on December 20, Rs462,362 on December 22, Rs470,862 on December 23, and Rs472,862 on December 24, before reaching its latest peak.

The global market also saw downward trend with gold prices falling by $55 to $4,478 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Silver also recorded a decline of Rs332 per tola, pushing its price to Rs8,075.