Gold Rate in Pakistan Today is Rs 225,400 per single Tola for 24 karat gold and Rs193,244 per 10 gram for 24 karat gold.
On March 8, 2024, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs. 202215, 21 karat rate at Rs 193025 and 18k gold rate at Rs 165450 for each tola.
|Gold Rate
|24 Karat
|22 Karat
|21 Karat
|18 Karat
|12 Karat
|Gold Price per tola
|Rs.225,400
|Rs. 202215
|Rs.193025
|Rs.165450
|Rs.110300
|Gold Price per 10 Gram
|Rs.193,244
|Rs.173368
|Rs.165489
|Rs.141848
|Rs.94565
|Gold price per Gram
|Rs.19,324
|Rs.17336
|Rs.16549
|Rs.14185
|Rs.9457
|Gold Price per Ounce
|Rs.526,925
|Rs. 491458
|Rs.469158
|Rs.402135
|Rs.268090
Note: The above-mentioned prices of gold today is quoted from the data shared by Sarafa Jewelers Association and the International Gold Market.
Daily Pakistan presented live gold prices to give exact figures to consumers, traders, and investors. At DP portal, you will get updated gold rates in real-time which are monitored for accuracy.
Here you can find gold prices per gram for various purities including 24k, 22k, 21k, 18k, and 14k, as well as gold prices per ounce, tola, and kilogram.
1 Tola 24 Karat Gold Rate
Rs. 225,400
+1500
10 Gram 24 Karat Gold Rate
Rs. 193,244
+1286
The price of yellow metal varies across Pakistani cities. Daily Pakistan has put together the gold price in metric units in several cities in Pakistan.
|City wise Gold Prices across Pakistan
|Lowest Price
|Highest Price
|Gold Rate in Lahore today
|Rs.225,400
|Rs.225,400
|Gold Rate in Karachi today
|Rs.225,400
|Rs.225,400
|Gold Rate in Islamabad today
|Rs.225,400
|Rs.225,400
|Gold Rate in Peshawar today
|Rs.225,400
|Rs.225,400
|Gold Rate in Quetta today
|Rs.225,400
|Rs.225,400
Gold remained most expensive metals in Pakistan and parts of the world. The metal is top pick for the prime investment. Amid the huge price increase, people continue to buy gold not in the form of jewellery, but as investment.
Gold rates in Pakistan keep changing in light of multiple factors like strength of the US dollar, international market condition, leaving varying impact from region to region and it mainly depends on demand and supply.
Gold prices in Pakistan are sensitive to global economic conditions and can be vary as per different socio-economic developments.
Some of the leading factors behind gold prices are Supply and Demand, Inflation, Interest Rates, Currency Strength, Geopolitical Events and Bank Policies.
|Tola
|Gram
|Trading
|1 Tola
|11.66 grams
|12 grams
|2 Tola
|23.32 grams
|24 grams
|3 Tola
|34.99 grams
|36 grams
|4 Tola
|46.65 grams
|48 grams
|5 Tola
|58.13 grams
|60 grams
Note: Daily Pakistan is not involved in sale, purchase or trading of gold. We are not not affiliated with any gold dealer association so it doesn't provide gold trading selling, buying or jewellery manufacturing facility.
For generations all around the world, gold has been associated with wealth, and its advantages as an investment remain relevant today. This is particularly true in difficult economic times, when gold tends to shine as an asset and called safe haven because of its inherent qualities that help investors reduce portfolio risk and hedge against inflation.
Furthermore, actual gold—such as coins and bars—has always retained its value, making it a wise investment for a lot of people. Nevertheless, short-term fluctuations in the price of gold are possible and will occur, so it's essential to monitor them if you wish to purchase gold at the optimal moment.
The price of gold as of March 7, 2024, is $2157 per ounce.
|Tola
|Gram
|Trading
|1 ounce
|31.1 grams
|12 grams
|2 Tola
|62.2 grams
|24 grams
|3 Tola
|93.31 grams
|36 grams
|4 Tola
|124.41 grams
|48 grams
|5 Tola
|155.51 grams
|60 grams
The spot price of gold can be affected by a variety of variables, such as Supply and demand, Economic conditions, Inflation, Interest rates, Geopolitical uncertainty, Changes in exchange rates, Market sentiment, Central bank policies and other factors.
