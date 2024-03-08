Gold Rates Pakistan

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today is Rs 225,400 per single Tola for 24 karat gold and Rs193,244 per 10 gram for 24 karat gold.

On March 8, 2024, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs. 202215, 21 karat rate at Rs 193025 and 18k gold rate at Rs 165450 for each tola.

Gold rate in Pakistan - 8 March, 2024

Gold Rate 24 Karat 22 Karat 21 Karat 18 Karat 12 Karat Gold Price per tola Rs.225,400 Rs. 202215 Rs.193025 Rs.165450 Rs.110300 Gold Price per 10 Gram Rs.193,244 Rs.173368 Rs.165489 Rs.141848 Rs.94565 Gold price per Gram Rs.19,324 Rs.17336 Rs.16549 Rs.14185 Rs.9457 Gold Price per Ounce Rs.526,925 Rs. 491458 Rs.469158 Rs.402135 Rs.268090

Note: The above-mentioned prices of gold today is quoted from the data shared by Sarafa Jewelers Association and the International Gold Market.

Here you can find gold prices per gram for various purities including 24k, 22k, 21k, 18k, and 14k, as well as gold prices per ounce, tola, and kilogram.

1 Tola 24 Karat Gold Rate Rs. 225,400 +1500 10 Gram 24 Karat Gold Rate Rs. 193,244 +1286



Today Gold Price in Pakistan

The price of yellow metal varies across Pakistani cities. Daily Pakistan has put together the gold price in metric units in several cities in Pakistan.

City wise Gold Prices across Pakistan Lowest Price Highest Price Gold Rate in Lahore today Rs.225,400 Rs.225,400 Gold Rate in Karachi today Rs.225,400 Rs.225,400 Gold Rate in Islamabad today Rs.225,400 Rs.225,400 Gold Rate in Peshawar today Rs.225,400 Rs.225,400 Gold Rate in Quetta today Rs.225,400 Rs.225,400

Gold remained most expensive metals in Pakistan and parts of the world. The metal is top pick for the prime investment. Amid the huge price increase, people continue to buy gold not in the form of jewellery, but as investment.

Gold rates in Pakistan keep changing in light of multiple factors like strength of the US dollar, international market condition, leaving varying impact from region to region and it mainly depends on demand and supply.

Gold prices in Pakistan are sensitive to global economic conditions and can be vary as per different socio-economic developments.

Some of the leading factors behind gold prices are Supply and Demand, Inflation, Interest Rates, Currency Strength, Geopolitical Events and Bank Policies.

Convert Gold per Gram to Tola

Tola Gram Trading 1 Tola 11.66 grams 12 grams 2 Tola 23.32 grams 24 grams 3 Tola 34.99 grams 36 grams 4 Tola 46.65 grams 48 grams 5 Tola 58.13 grams 60 grams

Note: Daily Pakistan is not involved in sale, purchase or trading of gold. We are not not affiliated with any gold dealer association so it doesn't provide gold trading selling, buying or jewellery manufacturing facility.

Gold Prices in International Market

For generations all around the world, gold has been associated with wealth, and its advantages as an investment remain relevant today. This is particularly true in difficult economic times, when gold tends to shine as an asset and called safe haven because of its inherent qualities that help investors reduce portfolio risk and hedge against inflation.

Furthermore, actual gold—such as coins and bars—has always retained its value, making it a wise investment for a lot of people. Nevertheless, short-term fluctuations in the price of gold are possible and will occur, so it's essential to monitor them if you wish to purchase gold at the optimal moment.

What is the price of gold in International Market today?

The price of gold as of March 7, 2024, is $2157 per ounce.

Convert Gold per ounce to grams

Tola Gram Trading 1 ounce 31.1 grams 12 grams 2 Tola 62.2 grams 24 grams 3 Tola 93.31 grams 36 grams 4 Tola 124.41 grams 48 grams 5 Tola 155.51 grams 60 grams



Elements that affect the price of gold

The spot price of gold can be affected by a variety of variables, such as Supply and demand, Economic conditions, Inflation, Interest rates, Geopolitical uncertainty, Changes in exchange rates, Market sentiment, Central bank policies and other factors.

FAQs