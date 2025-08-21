Senator Afnan Ullah, Kamran Shahid’s Heated Clash on Air goes viral

KARACHI – A fiery exchange of words occured between seasoned TV host Kamran Shahid and PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan as two clashed over government advertising spending in the media.

The debate quickly turned personal, leaving viewers stunned. Senator Afnan claimed the government gives media Rs 45 billion in annual ads, while Kamran Shahid fired back, insisting that 80percent of media revenue comes from private sources and that government ads are paid with taxpayers’ money to promote the government.

The tension escalated as Kamran Shahid slammed government, calling it “a rubber stamp and a burden,” while Afnan hit back, accusing TV host of lying for a living. The debate turned even more heated when the senator launched a personal attack, calling Shahid “shameless generation after generation.”

کامران شاہد اور سینیٹر افنان اللہ کے درمیان شو کے دوران تلخ کلامی ، افنان اللہ نے جھوٹا بولا تو کامران شاہد نے شہباز شریف کے کلپ چلانے کی دھمکی دے دی pic.twitter.com/4OWiIApDdY — Zubair Ali Khan (@ZubairAlikhanUN) August 20, 2025

Despite verbal assault, Shahid kept his cool, going for a commercial break instead of retaliating with more strong words.

During the spat, the anchor issued sharp warning, threatening to play clip of PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif, adding fuel to an already intense confrontation.

The exchange left viewers debating whether Pakistan’s political and media dynamics are now crossing the line from debate to drama.