Which players could be left out of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Squad?

ISLAMABAD – The countdown is on. Pakistan’s final squad for T20 World Cup 2026 is said to be revealed in next day or two, and cricket fans are on the edge of their seats.

The national team, fresh off their T20 series in Sri Lanka, returns home today, with head coach Mike Hesson and the foreign support staff arriving in Lahore to join the selection process. Sources reveal that captain Salman Agha and Hesson are working closely to finalize the 15-man squad.

Big names could be on the chopping block. Rumors suggest Abdul Samad, Wasim Jr., and Khawaja Nafees are facing an uphill battle to secure their spots, while players dropped after the Sri Lanka tour may only make it to the reserve list.

With PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi’s approval still pending, the announcement could bring some shocking surprises. Preparations for the mega-event are already underway, with a training camp kicking off on January 15.

Pakistan’s Matches in T20 World Cup 2026

7 February – Pakistan v Netherlands at Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, Colombo

10 February – Pakistan v United States of America at Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, Colombo

15 February – Pakistan v India at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

18 February – Pakistan v Namibia at Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, Colombo