Fiza Ali’s question about ‘husband-wife sexual relationship’ sparks online debate

LAHORE – An alleged question posed by morning show host Fiza Ali during a recent broadcast regarding sexual relationship of husband and wife has sparked widespread debate and criticism on social media.

While speaking to an expert, Ali asked,

“What should women eat when their husbands come to them and they say they’re not in the mood? Should they eat fish, prawns, or vitamins?”

The video clip was shared by a social media user on x, while the authenticity of it is yet to be verified independently.

The question, which some viewers found inappropriate, quickly became a hot topic online, with many expressing their displeasure.

وہ عورتیں جن کے پاس شوہر آتے ہیں اور وہ کہتی ہیں آج موڈ نہیں ہے تو انہیں کیا کھانا چاہیے؟ مچھلی کھانی چاہیے پرانز کھانے چائیے یا کوئی وٹامنز کھانے چاہیے؟

۔ فضا علی pic.twitter.com/k5nYXhOws9 — Momi (@Momiikhan22) January 11, 2026

One user criticized TV channels for focusing on “inappropriate and useless questions,” while another highlighted the pressures faced by middle-class women, stating that after a full day of household chores and child care, it’s unrealistic to expect them to also fulfill marital demands of their husbands.

Others voiced their concerns about the lack of respect for women’s autonomy, with some calling for action against the show for promoting such topics.

A user tagged Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), urging them to take appropriate measures against the program.