Rabia Anum slams Saba Faisal’s daughter-in-law advice, sparks social media debate

Ramadan show host Rabia Anum openly criticised a past statement by senior actress Saba Faisal, saying she did not agree with the actress’s views about daughters-in-law.

A few months ago, during a morning show, Saba Faisal had said that a new daughter-in-law should inform her mother-in-law or sister-in-law before resting or sleeping at home. The statement went viral on social media, attracting criticism from many users.

In a recent interview, Rabia Anum objected to the statement without naming Saba Faisal directly. She said, “Why should a daughter-in-law need permission from her mother-in-law just to rest for a while?”

Rabia added that she herself is a daughter-in-law, and her mother-in-law never had such expectations. She emphasized that no one should have to explain their personal life in this way.

She further stated that everyone has the right to live their life on their own terms, and promoting such traditions is wrong. According to Rabia Anum, these ideas are often repeated because people are influenced by Indian dramas and culture, even though every society has its own values.

On the other hand, Saba Faisal responded to Rabia Anum’s comments on Instagram. Sharing Rabia’s video clip, she wrote that some people participate in such discussions only to appear wise or gain temporary attention. She also questioned why her statement, if wrong, was being given so much importance.

The discussion about mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationships has sparked a fresh debate on social media, with users expressing opinions on both sides.