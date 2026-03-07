Rajab Butt Divorced Wife Emaan Fatima after Cheating Controversy?

LONDON – Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt continues to make headlines and this time, the controversial vlogger made big statements about his troubled marriage with Emaan Fatima.

In a recent podcast, Rajab said he is done with this marriage, saying all doors of negotiations are closed from his side, and that he dont want to prolong this relationship.

The couple is said to have gotten separated more than a year after their viral wedding, which also landed him in trouble. Their relationship, once admired on social media, became surrounded by controversy after allegations of cheating and growing family disputes.

Rajab Butt tied the knot with Iman Fatima in 2024, and their lavish wedding celebrations quickly went viral across social media platforms, attracting millions of views and widespread public attention. The couple initially appeared to be living a picture-perfect life online. However, not long after the wedding, rumors of serious disagreements between the two began circulating.

The controversy intensified when Emaan’s brother shared video making explosive allegations against Rajab Butt. In the video, he claimed that the YouTuber betrayed his wife while she was pregnant, a claim that sparked heated debate among fans and followers.

Now, speaking openly in a recent podcast appearance, Rajab breaks his silence about the troubled marriage. The YouTuber admitted that he has grown exhausted from the relationship and has decided that he will no longer try to save the marriage.

Despite separation, Rajab stressed that his son, Kiwan Sultan Butt will always remain an important part of his life. He said he has every right to meet his son and intends to remain involved in the child’s life.

Rajab Butt also revealed that several personal disputes worsened the relationship. Among them was a controversial accusation that his mother had stolen a perfume. Defending his stance, Butt said he has spent 30 years living with and supporting his parents, and he cannot abandon them for the sake of a marriage that lasted only one year.

The announcement sparked a storm on social media, with fans divided over the claims and accusations. As the situation continues to unfold, many are waiting to see whether Iman Fatima will respond publicly to Rajab Butt’s statements.