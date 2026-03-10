Qamar Javed Bajwa in critical condition after Brain Hemorrhage, Journalist claims

ISLAMABAD – Former Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa has reportedly been admitted to a hospital after a serious incident at his residence in Rawalpindi, with recent reports suggesting his condition may be critical.

Journalist Asadullah Khan reported that Bajwa suffered brain hemorrhage and is currently receiving medical treatment, and that his condition is serious. He added that former Army’s top general is unable to recognize people around him, including his own sons.

However, no official medical confirmation has been issued regarding these claims by Bajwa family.

Last month, his family confirmed that the retired general was hospitalized after sustaining injuries from a fall at his residence early Tuesday morning. Reports indicate that Bajwa slipped in the washroom of his Rawalpindi home at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The fall reportedly caused injuries to several parts of his body, including a head injury. After this incident, he was immediately rushed to hospital in Rawalpindi, where doctors started providing urgent medical care.

Sources close to his family said Bajwa is currently being kept under observation in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with doctors closely monitoring his health. As of now, hospital authorities have not released any official statement regarding his medical condition.

For the unversed, Qamar Bajwa served as Chief of Army Staff from 2016 until 2022. He was appointed to the position by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and later received a three-year extension by ousted prime minister Imran Khan.