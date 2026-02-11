Ex-Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa hospitalized after falling at home

ISLAMABAD – Former Chief of Army Staff, General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, has been hospitalized after suffering injuries from a fall at his residence. The incident occurred at his home, where he reportedly slipped and sustained injuries to multiple parts of his body.

After suffering fall, General Bajwa was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors have admitted him for treatment and observation. Medical sources said he is receiving care for his injuries, though they have not provided detailed information about the severity.

Family sources confirmed that General Bajwa’s condition is stable, and he is under continuous monitoring. Authorities and the family have requested privacy at this time, saying he is being looked after by experienced medical professionals.

No official statement has yet been released regarding the cause of the fall, but the news has prompted an outpouring of well-wishes from political, military, and public circles across the country.

More updates to follow on this…