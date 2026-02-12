ISPR issues update on health of ex-COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI – The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has official confirmed that former chief of army staff (COAS) General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa suffered injures due to a fall at his residence.

Sharing health update, it said the former army chief is currently undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

A day earlier, it emerged that Bajwa has been hospitalized after suffering injuries from a fall at his residence.

After suffering fall, General Bajwa was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors have admitted him for treatment and observation. Medical sources said he is receiving care for his injuries, though they have not provided detailed information about the severity.

Family sources confirmed that General Bajwa’s condition is stable, and he is under continuous monitoring.