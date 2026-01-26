Are Rajab Butt and Emaan divorced amid Troubled Marriage?

LAHORE – Famous Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt remained at center of media attention due to alleged family disputes and rumors regarding his marriage. The whole situation sparked speculations about his divorce with Emaan.

Amid contrasting news, Emaan’s family firmly denied these claims, urging masses not to believe these rumors. In statement on Instagram, Rajab Butt’s mother-in-law, Lubna Jabeen, updated fans that the marriage is intact, saying, “The relationship remains strong, and any existing issues are being resolved.”

She confirmed that Emaan Rajab Butt intends to continue her marriage and prayed that Allah bless the couple with peace, understanding, and harmony, particularly for the well-being and future of their son, Kiwan Sultan.

Lubna Jabeen strongly condemned threats related to privacy violations, calling them unethical and warning that such actions could have legal consequences. She emphasized that private family matters should never be exploited for public attention or pressure and called on the public to show respect, patience, and empathy, urging everyone to pray for the family’s reconciliation and dignity.

The controversy escalated when Rajab Butt openly criticized his brother-in-law, Sheikh Aun, saying: “What kind of upbringing did you have? Using such words against your own family, talking to fan pages, forming groups, spreading false personal information, and playing the sympathy card must stop. My wife and son are not your sympathy game.”

Lubna added that deliberate attempts had been made to defame her daughter and son, including distorting facts, leveling false accusations, and issuing threats from unknown sources.

Sheikh Aun later responded by uploading a video, insisting that he does not wish to harm his sister’s household. Placing his hand on the Quran, he stated that he is ready to set aside personal differences for the happiness of Iman, Kiwan, and Rajab Butt, expressing his desire for the family to remain together and harmonious.

The saga highlights intense family drama in the public eye, with social media users closely watching every development. Fans and followers are now waiting to see whether peace and reconciliation will prevail in Rajab Butt’s household.