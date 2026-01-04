Rajab Butt draws attention for celebrating Birthday without Wife and Son

KARACHI – YouTuber Rajab Butt has once again drawn public attention after celebrating his birthday without his wife and son, especially as couple reportedly faced rough patch in their marital life in recent months. The absence reignited discussions on social media, with fans revisiting past signs of strain while others urge respect for family’s privacy.

The absence of famous YouTuber Rajab Butt’s wife Iman and their young son from his recent birthday celebration has sparked intense debate and speculation across social media, with fans questioning what is really going on behind the scenes.

Rajab Butt celebrated his birthday with a surprise party arranged by his family. The event was attended by his mother, sister, and close friend Nadeem Naniwala, and videos from the celebration quickly circulated online. However, what caught everyone’s attention was who wasn’t there his wife and child.

This is not first incident to trigger concern among fans. Earlier, when Rajab Butt returned to Pakistan from London, he did not meet his wife and son, a move that had already led to widespread discussion and worry on social media platforms.

As soon as birthday videos surfaced, users flooded comment sections with theories and opinions. Some believe that Rajab Butt and his wife have mutually decided to keep their personal life private and away from public scrutiny. Others suspect serious differences in the relationship, pointing to repeated absences and lack of public appearances together.

Another user defended Rajab Butt, saying that not every personal matter should be shared publicly, and keeping a child away from media exposure could be a responsible and thoughtful decision.

Butt has been entangled in multiple legal disputes over the past few months, which forced him to stay abroad for some time. Recently, he was also involved in a high-profile incident at a Karachi court, where lawyers allegedly assaulted him — an event that made national headlines.

So far, Rajab Butt has not issued any official statement regarding the absence of his wife and son, leaving fans to connect the dots themselves.