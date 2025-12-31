‘Not a Single Tear from My Eye’: Rajab Butt speaks out after Karachi Lawyers’ Brutal Assault

KARACHI – Pakistani YouTube star Rajab Butt revealed that around 60 lawyers assaulted him during his recent court appearance in Karachi, yet he remained unshaken, not uttering single word of apology nor shedding a tear.

Butt shared his harrowing experience on Nadir Ali’s podcast, where he sheds light on brutal attack. In his recent podcast, the social media star responded firmly, saying “Tell me what my mistake was, and I am ready to apologize right here on this podcast. But 60 people assaulted me, and no words uttered from my mouth, nor did a single tear fall from my eye.”

He said there were 45 to 60 lawyers present at the scene, and they could have retaliated during the attack. However, since the incident occurred within the court premises, he surrendered and folded his hands, refusing to take the law into his own hands.

The violent incident shocked celebrities, social media users as a large group of lawyers brutally assaulted Rajab Butt during his court appearance. In a video message, one of the attacking lawyers claimed, “Rajab Butt considered himself a brave lion, but today he realized the truth. He thought he was in Punjab, not knowing that Sindh is the land of honorable and brave people.”

The lawyer also mentioned his associate Bilal Khokhar, saying, “We all salute him, and today we took our revenge from Rajab Butt.”

This dramatic incident has sent shockwaves across social media and sparked a debate about law, accountability, and the limits of justice inside court premises.