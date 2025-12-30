Rajab Butt Attack: FIR filed after Lawyers rough up social media star in Karachi Court

KARACHI – YouTuber Rajab Butt was attacked by a group of lawyers, who physically assaulted him and reportedly snatched his bag containing 3Lac rupees, his lawyer said as he lodged a case.

While one lawyer later returned his bag, the money was missing, and Rajab Butt reportedly received death threats during the terrifying encounter. Authorities registered the case and launched an investigation into the assault, which also prompted outrage online.

Namaz Controversy

The attack appears linked to blasphemy-related dispute related to a clip that went viral in December last year. Rajab Butt was seen performing namaz with music playing in the background, prompting Solangi to file complaint at Hyderi Market police station in January under Section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code, which punishes acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

The case was lodged after a sessions court order under Section 22-A, instructing the SHO to register case. Butt later posted a series of three videos on his official Facebook page, meeting with scholars from various schools of thought and issuing a public apology, expressing regret for unintentionally hurting anyone’s feelings.

“295” Perfume Backlash

For the unversed, Rajab Butt sparked further outrage by launching a perfume named “295”, referencing Section 295 of Pakistan’s blasphemy law. Critics accused him of mocking the law, leading to FIRs under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Section 295-A for insulting religious beliefs.

He later recorded another apology from Masjid-e-Haram in Mecca during Umrah, and insisted that his actions were unintentional, said a word in the controversial video had been edited out, and urged people to “cleanse their hearts” toward him. Butt also discontinued the perfume and appealed to religious scholars, the Punjab government, and the Pakistan Army to reconsider the charges against him.