Rajab Butt injured in lawyer attack at Karachi court

KARACHI – YouTuber Rajab Butt was attacked by a group of lawyers at Karachi City Court on Monday, leaving him seriously injured.

During the attack, Rajab Butt sustained injuries to his jaw and mouth, causing visible bleeding. The assault caused tension in the court premises, leading to a chaotic situation.

Rajab Butt had appeared in court to seek interim bail in a case. During the hearing, a group of lawyers allegedly confronted him, and the situation quickly escalated into violence. The attack caused Rajab Butt to fall to the ground, requiring immediate medical assistance. Police and court officials rushed to the scene and controlled the situation.

The reasons behind the attack are still unclear, and no official statement has been issued by any lawyers’ association. Following the incident, the atmosphere at the court became tense, with clients and other individuals expressing their concerns.

Meanwhile, the court extended Rajab Butt’s interim bail until January 13. The court proceedings were brief, and after receiving initial medical attention, Rajab Butt was taken out of the court premises.

Police said his condition is said to be stable, but he was transferred to the hospital for further medical evaluation.

Police authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident and are collecting footage from the court’s surveillance cameras.

Authorities have assured that action will be taken against those responsible for the attack in accordance with the law, stressing that no one is allowed to take the law into their own hands.