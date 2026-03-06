Youtuber Rajab Butt Lands In Another Controversy

A video of popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt has gone viral on social media in which he spoke about his father’s health and his personal prayers for his recovery.

In the video, Rajab Butt revealed that his father was diagnosed with Hepatitis C nearly eight years ago. He said he continuously prayed for his father’s recovery and expressed gratitude, stating that God granted him good health, something he remains thankful for to this day.

According to Rajab Butt, he has been offering two voluntary prayers of gratitude (Nawafil) every day for the past eight years to thank God for his father’s recovery. He added that his father holds immense importance in his life.

However, during the video he also stated that even if he sometimes misses obligatory prayers, he never skips the voluntary prayers of gratitude for his father. This remark triggered a strong reaction from social media users.

Many users criticised the statement, arguing that obligatory prayers (Farz) in Islam cannot be skipped under any circumstances, while voluntary prayers can be missed. Some commenters claimed that Rajab Butt was presenting his own interpretation of religious practices.

Others also raised personal criticism, alleging that while he shows concern for his family, he has not given the same importance to his wife, with some accusing him of neglecting her since the early days of their marriage.