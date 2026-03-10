Imad Wasim, wife Naila Raja face online criticism after new video

Former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim and his second wife Naila Raja have once again made headlines.

Their marriage had already been controversial, as their relationship surfaced while Imad Wasim was still married to his first wife and the couple was expecting their third child.

Following reports of their alleged relationship, both initially denied any involvement with each other, but later they got married. The matter drew significant criticism, and according to recent reports, the couple is also pursuing legal action against Imad Wasim’s former wife.

Naila Raja is also known as a social media influencer and frequently shares videos and photos about her daily life with her followers. Recently, she posted a video about her skin laser treatment, in which she discussed the procedure.

She also mentioned the beauty treatments she plans to undergo in the future.

In the video, Naila Raja appeared without makeup and showed parts of her facial treatment process. After the video was shared, social media users began commenting on her “natural skin,” with many expressing mixed opinions and some posting harsh remarks.

Some users commented that natural beauty has become rare these days, while another compared her to Imad Wasim’s former wife Sania Ashfaq, claiming she looked more beautiful and questioning what Imad saw in Naila Raja. Others sarcastically remarked that this was exactly what Imad Wasim wanted.