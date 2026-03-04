Kanwal Farooq faces heat online for “Joking” About Running Away Before Marriage

ISLAMABAD – Famous Pakistani actress Kanwal Farooq has come under fire after shocking revelations that she once fled her home the night before her arranged wedding, sparking widespread debate and criticism on social media.

The former Tamasha contestant made the revealation on national TV, saying she admitted that her parents fixed her marriage, but she made the hard decision to escape just hours before Nikah. Kanwal said this was not the first time she walked away from a wedding as she previously backed out of an arranged marriage as well.

لخ لعنت اے🖐🏿، یہ کیا سبق دے رہی ہیں..

میں شادی سے ایک دن پہلے گھر سے بھاگ گئی تھی ،

شادی کے کارڈ وغیرہ تو بٹ گئے ہوں گے ؟

نہیں اللہ نے عزت رکھ لی تھی وتعز من تشاء وتذل من تشاء گھر والوں کو شک تھا اس لیے انہوں نے زیادہ لوگ نہیں بلائے تھے ! کنول فاروق pic.twitter.com/AYCxxdqfyo — Ather Salem® (@AthSal01) March 4, 2026

Farooq explained that while her family had been pressuring her to marry, she initially agreed for their happiness. She actively participated in the preparations, went shopping, and helped with arrangements. However, in a sudden turn of events, she left the house the night before the big day, canceling the wedding at the last moment.

The host questioned whether wedding cards had already been distributed and preparations finalized, to which Farooq responded that her parents were aware of her tendencies and had anticipated possible changes. As a result, they kept the guest list limited and initially planned a small Nikah-only event.

Adding to controversy, she said her parents were not angry with her decision. Instead of confronting her immediately, they chose to remain silent, hoping she would stay happy and at peace, a statement that has drawn mixed reactions from masses.

Social Media Reactions

The news has ignited discussions online, with critics questioning her decision to back out at the last moment, while supporters argue that personal choice and emotional readiness should take priority in marriage decisions.