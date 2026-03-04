Jazzworld Partners With Gsma Innovation Fund To Accelerate Digital Innovation In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – JazzWorld, Pakistan’s leading integrated digital service company, has announced a strategic partnership with the GSMA Innovation Fund to co-fund digital innovation projects aimed at boosting technological growth in Pakistan.

The partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The agreement was signed in the presence of JazzWorld CEO Aamir Ibrahim and John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer of GSMA and President of the GSMA Foundation.

Under the MoU, JazzWorld will collaborate with the GSMA Innovation Fund to co-finance Pakistani startups selected as grantees in the fund’s 2026 funding rounds. Beyond financial contributions, JazzWorld may also provide in-kind support, including ecosystem visibility and capacity-building initiatives to help selected projects scale and achieve sustainable growth.

“JazzWorld has a strong track record of working with Pakistan’s entrepreneurs to accelerate digital innovation. We look forward to collaborating further with the GSMA Foundation to support the next generation of entrepreneurs building locally relevant digital solutions that generate growth across various sectors,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of JazzWorld.

“As part of the VEON Group, JazzWorld plays an essential role in shaping Pakistan’s digital landscape. We are delighted to partner with them to enhance GSMA Innovation Fund support for entrepreneurs driving positive social and economic impact,” said John Giusti.

The GSMA Innovation Fund identifies and supports startups leveraging mobile technology to drive social, economic, and environmental impact in developing countries. Projects are selected transparently through a competitive evaluation process following publicly announced funding rounds, ensuring support for innovations with meaningful real-world applications.

This partnership marks a significant step in strengthening Pakistan’s digital ecosystem and fostering innovation that can drive long-term economic growth and technological advancement.