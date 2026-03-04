No fuel shortage in Pakistan, says FinMin Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Aurangzeb has confirmed that Pakistan has sufficient petroleum reserves to meet domestic requirements, dismissing any concerns about shortages.

During a Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting chaired by Saleem Mandviwalla, Aurangzeb informed members that the country currently maintains a 28-day stock of petroleum products.

He added that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) reserves are secured for an additional 15 days, ensuring stability in the energy sector and mitigating the risk of market disruptions.

Addressing the temporary halt in liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Qatar, Aurangzeb stated that the shortfall would be compensated by increasing the use of locally produced gas, maintaining an uninterrupted supply.

Officials present at the session reported that the committee received a detailed briefing on Pakistan’s overall economic status. The meeting also included the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and senior finance ministry officials.

The finance minister reaffirmed the government’s focus on sustaining energy security and preventing any supply crises, particularly in light of changing regional dynamics.

He assured lawmakers that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure fuel availability and shield the economy from external shocks.