Four holidays announced for Eidul Fitr 2026 – Check schedule

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced a four-day holiday for the private sector on the occasion of Eidul Fitr 2026.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the holiday will apply to both private and non-profit organizations.

Official spokesperson Mohammed Al-Razqi confirmed that the holidays will begin at the end of working hours on Wednesday, March 18 (29th of Ramadan), and will continue for four days.

The spokesperson urged private sector employers to comply with the guidelines outlined in Article 2 of the executive regulations of the Labor Law.

This announcement comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to ensure employees enjoy a well-deserved break during the festive occasion.