In-camera briefing under PM Shehbaz, top political leaders addresses regional challenges

ISLAMABAD – In crucial and closed-door session chaired by none other than Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, top political leaders were briefed on the rapidly evolving security and geopolitical crisis surrounding Afghanistan, rising tensions in Iran, and wider storm of instability sweeping across the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.

Sources reveal that the briefing, held behind closed doors in Parliament, painted serious picture of regional unrest and Pakistan’s intense diplomatic maneuvering to safeguard national and regional peace.

Lawmakers from multiple political parties reportedly voiced strong calls for unity, stressing that only collective national resolve can shield the country from the fallout of surrounding conflicts.

Participants not only backed Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic outreach but urged that these efforts be accelerated in order to defuse tensions and promote stability. Suggestions were also tabled regarding future strategies to address the unfolding situation and protect Pakistan’s strategic interests.

Federal cabinet members and ministers reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from Pakistan, describing it as an existential challenge that demands unified action. Prime Minister’s decision to bring the political leadership into confidence on these sensitive matters was widely applauded as a step toward national solidarity.