Field Marshal Asim Munir vows action against cross-border terror threats

RAWALPINDI – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, visited Wana in South Waziristan to assess the prevailing security situation and operational readiness along the western border.

During his visit, the Field Marshal paid tribute to martyrs by laying a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument and offering Fateha, stating that their sacrifices remain the foundation of Pakistan’s security and resilience.

He received a detailed briefing on the security environment, ongoing intelligence-based operations, and border management measures, including updates on Operation Ghazab lil Haq and developments along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border.

Field Marshal Munir also interacted with officers and troops deployed in forward areas, commending their professionalism, operational vigilance, and high morale amid ongoing skirmishes. He lauded their commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The Field Marshal emphasized that the use of Afghan territory by Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan for terrorist activities against Pakistan is unacceptable, adding that all necessary measures would be taken to neutralize threats from across the border. He stressed that lasting peace can only be achieved if the Afghan Taliban renounce support for terrorism and extremist groups.

Appreciating the Pakistan Army’s operational preparedness, Field Marshal Munir expressed full confidence in the combat readiness, coordination, and resilience of formations deployed along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Upon arrival, the Field Marshal was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.