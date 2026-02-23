60-year-old man’s marriage to young woman in Rawalpindi goes viral on social media

RAWALPINDI – A wedding video of 60-year-old Hakim Babar from Rawalpindi is currently trending on social media.

The caption accompanying the video states that the 60-year-old Hakim Babar has married a young woman. The clip is being widely shared by various accounts on X, with social media users expressing mixed reactions.

The caption also quotes Hakim Babar as saying that the most important factors are sincerity of intention and the legal and religious validity of the relationship. “We are both very happy,” he reportedly said.

In the video, the bride appears very happy with the marriage, while family members can also be seen celebrating and expressing joy for the newlywed couple.

Many users commenting on the video have written that marriage should be made easier instead of allowing immorality to spread. The comments section also includes congratulatory messages and prayers for the couple.