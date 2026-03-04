Petition filed in Karachi court against US President Trump

KARACHI – A petition has been filed in a district court in Karachi against US President Donald Trump and others while allegations mentioned in the petition are yet to be known.

The petition, numbered 1095/26, has been submitted to the Additional District and Sessions Judge and the Model Criminal Trial Court West 1.

The petition was presented by lawyer Jamshed Khawaja, who is affiliated with the high court. In the petition, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (SSP) Complaints Cell and the Station House Officer (SHO) of the relevant jurisdiction are listed as respondents, while Donald Trump and others are named as the fourth respondent and proposed accused in the case.

The legal action has stirred interest in social media circles, but efforts to reach out to lawyer Jamshed Khawaja for further details have been unsuccessful, as he did not respond to inquiries.

The court’s response to the petition and further developments in the case are awaited.

It comes after it emerged that the US Marines fired at protesters during an attack on the Karachi consulate over the weekend.

This rare use of force at a diplomatic facility could significantly heighten tensions in Pakistan, which is already experiencing large-scale protests following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

On Sunday, 11 individuals were killed when demonstrators managed to breach the outer perimeter of the consulate compound, in the wake of airstrikes that led to the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.