Today Gold Price in Pakistan – Gold Rates Today – 4 March 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold price stands at Rs549, 962 on March 4, 2026, in Pakistan as rates plunged steeply in the international bullion market.

24 Karat Gold price nosedived by a staggering Rs13,900 in a single day, bringing it down to Rs549,962. The decline was equally striking in the 10-gram category, which fell by Rs11,917 to settle at Rs471,503.

Gold Rates Today

Commodity New Price Gold Rs549,962 Gold Rs471,503 Gold (International) $5,272 Silver Rs8,904

Just a day earlier, on Monday, gold had been on a strong upward trajectory, with the per tola rate climbing by Rs13,300 to reach Rs563,862, making Tuesday’s reversal even more dramatic.

Gold Prices

Gold Rate Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Tola 484,000 462,000 396,000 10 Gram 414,956.67 396,095 339,510

The turbulence wasn’t limited to Pakistan. In the global market, gold prices slumped by a hefty $139, dragging the international rate down to $5,272 per ounce, including a $20 premium. The sharp international downturn directly fueled the domestic slide.

Silver was not spared either. The metal suffered a significant setback, plunging by Rs1,146 per tola to settle at Rs8,904.

With such intense volatility in just 48 hours, market participants are bracing for further swings, as precious metals continue to ride a wave of global uncertainty.