Today Gold Rates in Pakistan, Live Gold Price Per Tola – 1 March 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continue to jump amid a strong rally in international bullion market over the weekend.
On Sunday, price of gold per tola remained at Rs550,562 in the local market. The price of 10 grams of gold also leapt by Rs8,574, climbing to Rs472,018.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Commodity
|Unit
|New Price
|Gold
|Per Tola
|550,562
|Gold
|10 Grams
|472,018
|Silver
|Per Tola
|9,862
Gold Price This Week
|Dates
|Price
|26-Feb-26
|Rs540,562
|25-Feb-26
|Rs541,262
|24-Feb-26
|Rs539,962
|23-Feb-26
|Rs536,562
|21-Feb-26
|Rs533,562
|20-Feb-26
|Rs526,462
|18-Feb-26
|
Rs516,062
22Karat Gold Price
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|500,500
|477,750
|409,500
|Per 1 Gram
|42,911
|40,960.5
|35,109
|Per 10 Gram
|429,110
|409,605
|351,090
|Per Ounce
|1,216,215
|1,160,932.5
|995,085
Just a day earlier, on Friday, the market had appeared calm, with the per tola price holding steady at Rs540,562 — making Saturday’s dramatic upswing even more striking.
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Meanwhile, silver joined the upward march. Its price jumped by Rs388, pushing the per tola rate to Rs9,862, adding further intensity to the precious metals rally.