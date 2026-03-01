Today Gold Rates in Pakistan, Live Gold Price Per Tola – 1 March 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continue to jump amid a strong rally in international bullion market over the weekend.

On Sunday, price of gold per tola remained at Rs550,562 in the local market. The price of 10 grams of gold also leapt by Rs8,574, climbing to Rs472,018.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Commodity Unit New Price Gold Per Tola 550,562 Gold 10 Grams 472,018 Silver Per Tola 9,862

Gold Price This Week

Dates Price 26-Feb-26 Rs540,562 25-Feb-26 Rs541,262 24-Feb-26 Rs539,962 23-Feb-26 Rs536,562 21-Feb-26 Rs533,562 20-Feb-26 Rs526,462 18-Feb-26 Rs516,062

22Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 500,500 477,750 409,500 Per 1 Gram 42,911 40,960.5 35,109 Per 10 Gram 429,110 409,605 351,090 Per Ounce 1,216,215 1,160,932.5 995,085

Just a day earlier, on Friday, the market had appeared calm, with the per tola price holding steady at Rs540,562 — making Saturday’s dramatic upswing even more striking.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver joined the upward march. Its price jumped by Rs388, pushing the per tola rate to Rs9,862, adding further intensity to the precious metals rally.