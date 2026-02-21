Gold hits Rs533,562 Per Tola in Pakistan as prices jump Rs7,100 in single day

KARACHI – Gold buyers were left stunned as prices continue to soar amid powerful rally in international bullion market.

In local market, the price of gold per tola surged by striking Rs7,100 in single day, pushing it to eye-watering Rs533,562. The dramatic spike has intensified concerns among investors and consumers alike as precious metal rates continue their relentless climb.

The cost of 10 grams of gold also shot up by Rs6,087, reaching Rs457,443.

Gold Rates Today

Metal Unit Price Increase Gold Per Tola 533,562 7,100 Gold 10 Grams 457,443 6,087 Silver Per Tola 8,948 374

Just a day earlier, on Friday, gold per tola had already recorded a notable increase of Rs2,500, settling at Rs526,462 — signaling the beginning of what has now become a powerful upward trend.

The surge comes amid a strong rally in the global market, where gold prices jumped by $71 to hit $5,108 per ounce, including a $20 premium. The sharp international gains provided the fuel for the domestic market’s explosive movement.

Silver prices were not left behind in the rally. The price of silver climbed by Rs374 to reach Rs8,948 per tola, adding to the growing momentum in the precious metals market.