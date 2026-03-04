Iranian Drone Strike rocks CIA Intelligence Station in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – Tensions continue unabated in Middle East, and now a suspected Iranian drone blast rattled heart of US operations in region, slamming into facility housing intelligence station of Central Intelligence Agency inside American Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Officials said the station itself may not have been the target, but the attack underscores the growing volatility of the Middle East conflict.

CIA station in KSA attacked

Fox News has confirmed that an Iranian drone targeted a CIA station in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/a0b7INc3pw — Makhdoom Shahab-ud-Din (@ShahabSpeaks) March 4, 2026

Saudi authorities reported that two drones struck the embassy compound, sparking a limited fire and causing material damage. Though casualties were not reported, the incident has sent shockwaves through diplomatic and security circles. The embassy, situated in Riyadh, is one of the most sensitive U.S. installations in the region.

Following the attack, U.S. officials immediately suspended routine services and urged citizens to avoid the embassy. A security alert warned of potential imminent missile and drone threats, including risks near the U.S. Consulate in Dhahran. The message emphasized heightened dangers as regional hostilities continue to flare.

The news was first reported by Reuters, which cited sources familiar with the matter. The incident comes amid ongoing strikes and retaliatory actions across the Middle East, raising concerns about further escalation.

While authorities investigate the origins and intent of the drone attack, questions remain about the security of U.S. assets abroad and the broader implications for stability in the region. Observers warn that such incidents could deepen tensions and trigger additional military responses.