Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Prices – 3 March 2026

By News Desk
5:31 am | Mar 3, 2026
Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Recent Surge

ISLAMABAD – Gold rates in Pakistan jumped higher on Monday amid dramatic surge in the global bullion market as escalating geopolitical tensions sent shockwaves through the financial world.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Category New Price
Gold (per tola) Rs563,862
Gold (10 grams) Rs483,420
Silver (per tola) Rs10,050

The price of gold per tola soared by a staggering Rs13,300 in a single day, reaching an eye-watering Rs563,862. Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams surged by Rs11,402 to settle at Rs483,420.

Gold Prices Recap

Dates Price
26-Feb-26 Rs540,562
25-Feb-26 Rs541,262
24-Feb-26 Rs539,962
23-Feb-26 Rs536,562
21-Feb-26 Rs533,562
20-Feb-26 Rs526,462
18-Feb-26 Rs516,062

On the global stage, gold prices leapt by $133 to hit $5,411 per ounce, including a $20 premium. Silver also joined the rally in Pakistan, jumping by Rs188 to reach Rs10,050 per tola.

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 504,166.67 481,250 412,500
Per 1 Gram 43,224.5 41,259.75 35,365.5
Per 10 Gram 432,245 412,597.5 353,655
Per Ounce 1,225,125 1,169,437.5 1,002,375

International markets were rattled after the United States and Israel launched major strikes on Iran, reportedly killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The development dramatically intensified geopolitical tensions, fueling fears of wider regional conflict and deepening global economic uncertainty.

As investors rushed toward safe-haven assets, spot gold climbed 1.37% to $5,349.44 an ounce as of 0439 GMT, after touching its highest level in more than four weeks. Earlier in the session, bullion prices had surged as much as 2%, highlighting the scale of the market reaction.

 

 

