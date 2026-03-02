Latest

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan: Per Tola Gold Price – 2 March 2026

By News Desk
5:30 am | Mar 2, 2026
Gold Reaches Record Rs. 280,500 Per Tola in Local Markets

KARACHI – Gold market erupted in dramatic fashion, with prices soaring to unprecedented levels following a powerful rally in the international bullion market.

On Monday, gold per tola stays at Rs550,562, while the price of 10 grams also witnessed a massive leap of Rs8,574, climbing to Rs472,018.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

  • Gold (Per Tola): Rs550,562

  • Gold (10 Grams): Rs472,018

  • Silver (Per Tola): Rs9,862

22Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 500,500 477,750 409,500
Per 10 Gram 429,110 409,605 351,090

Gold Price Slashes By Rs800 Per Tola In Pakistan

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver refused to stay behind in the precious metals surge. Its price jumped by Rs388, pushing the per tola rate up to Rs9,862, adding further fuel to the intensifying rally.

