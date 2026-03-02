Gold Rate Today in Pakistan: Per Tola Gold Price – 2 March 2026

KARACHI – Gold market erupted in dramatic fashion, with prices soaring to unprecedented levels following a powerful rally in the international bullion market.

On Monday, gold per tola stays at Rs550,562, while the price of 10 grams also witnessed a massive leap of Rs8,574, climbing to Rs472,018.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold (Per Tola): Rs550,562

Gold (10 Grams): Rs472,018

Silver (Per Tola): Rs9,862

22Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 500,500 477,750 409,500 Per 10 Gram 429,110 409,605 351,090

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver refused to stay behind in the precious metals surge. Its price jumped by Rs388, pushing the per tola rate up to Rs9,862, adding further fuel to the intensifying rally.