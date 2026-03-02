Gold Rate Today in Pakistan: Per Tola Gold Price – 2 March 2026

KARACHI – Gold market erupted in dramatic fashion, with prices soaring to unprecedented levels following a powerful rally in the international bullion market.
On Monday, gold per tola stays at Rs550,562, while the price of 10 grams also witnessed a massive leap of Rs8,574, climbing to Rs472,018.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
-
Gold (Per Tola): Rs550,562
-
Gold (10 Grams): Rs472,018
-
Silver (Per Tola): Rs9,862
22Karat Gold Price
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|500,500
|477,750
|409,500
|Per 10 Gram
|429,110
|409,605
|351,090
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Silver refused to stay behind in the precious metals surge. Its price jumped by Rs388, pushing the per tola rate up to Rs9,862, adding further fuel to the intensifying rally.