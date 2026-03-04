US claims hitting 17 Iranian ships and nearly 2,000 targets in massive strike

ISLAMABAD – With casualties rising and global markets rattled, US officials claim massive campaign of destruction against Iran’s military infrastructure.

According to reports, American forces destroyedn 17 Iranian naval vessels including a submarine and struck close to 2,000 strategic targets across the Middle Eastern nation. The scale of the operation is unprecedented, with officials boasting that Iranian naval operations in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman have been completely neutralized.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸US Navy launches tomahawk missiles at Iran. pic.twitter.com/fUl9LdijFi — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) March 3, 2026

A dramatic video statement from U.S. Central Command’s Brad Cooper declared that not a single Iranian ship remains operational in critical waterways. The claim, if verified, signals a catastrophic blow to Iran’s maritime power and regional influence.

Tehran retaliated with wave of strikes targeting American assets and regional allies. The conflict intensified into full-scale military showdown, with joint US-Israeli operations raining down munitions on Iranian positions. President Donald Trump declared that Iran’s entire radar network and naval capabilities have been dismantled.

“They no longer have air protection,” Trump boldly announced at the White House, warning that Iran would face further consequences. His comments underscored the administration’s hardline stance and raised fears that the war could spiral into an even broader regional catastrophe.

As panic spreads, American government urged citizens in the Middle East to evacuate immediately. Emergency flights are being arranged, and embassies across the region have issued urgent security warnings.