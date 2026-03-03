Security Fears in Riyadh as US Embassy flags imminent Strike Possibility

RIYADH – Tensions are soaring in Middle East as United States Embassy in Riyadh issued an urgent and dramatic warning of an “imminent” missile and drone assault targeting Dhahran, a critical hub for the kingdom’s vast energy infrastructure.

The alert, delivered via embassy’s social media channels, shows a grim picture of a potential strike that could disrupt one of the world’s most important oil-producing regions.

The chaos does not end there. Military sources report that Tel Aviv unleashed fresh barrage of airstrikes against strategic military installations in both Tehran and Beirut, escalating an already volatile conflict. Saudi officials also revealed that the US diplomatic mission in Riyadh itself became a target of two daring drone attacks, underscoring the growing vulnerability of even heavily guarded sites.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that even harsher measures against Iran may still be on the horizon, signaling that the conflict could intensify further.

Iranian officials have issued their own stark threats, declaring that any vessel attempting to traverse the Strait of Hormuz could become a target. Given that this waterway is a lifeline for global energy shipments, such warnings have sent shockwaves through international markets. Oil and gas prices are already climbing as investors brace for the possibility of prolonged instability.

With drone strikes, military escalations, and economic repercussions unfolding in real time, the region stands at a perilous crossroads, one that could have far-reaching consequences for global security and energy supplies.